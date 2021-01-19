Nutivaara returned to the team Tuesday after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Nutivaara is eligible to make his Panthers debut in Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old blueliner logged 244 NHL games over the last four years with the Panthers, contributing 17 goals, 43 assists and 30 PIM.
More News
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Shifts to COVID-19 protocol•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Expected to miss first two games•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Activated off virus list•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Dealing with virus issues•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Misses first practice with new club•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Joins club via trade•