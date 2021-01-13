Nutivaara is unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.
The specifics of his placement remain unclear, but Nutivaara will not be able to practice or travel with the team until he's been cleared. This news likely rules the forward out of Thursday's game against the Stars, but there's no specific timeline for his return.
