Nutivaara (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the Blue Jackets, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Nutivaara missed Florida's first three games of the campaign due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he's expected to skate on the Panthers' second pairing Thursday. The 26-year-old Finn notched nine points in 37 games with Columbus last campaign.