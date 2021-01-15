Coach Joel Quenneville doesn't expect Nutivaara (not injury related) to play in Sunday's or Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Nutivaara missed the entirety of Florida's training camp due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, so he'll likely need a few practices to get up to speed before making his Panthers debut. The 26-year-old Finn notched nine points in 37 games while skating in a bottom-pairing role with the Blue Jackets last season.
