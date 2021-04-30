Nutivaara recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Nutivaara drew the secondary helper on Brandon Montour's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Nutivaara finished April with seven assists in 13 games. He's at 10 assists, 39 shots, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 contests overall, mainly as a bottom-four defenseman.
