Nutivaara recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Nutivaara drew the secondary helper on Brandon Montour's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Nutivaara finished April with seven assists in 13 games. He's at 10 assists, 39 shots, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 contests overall, mainly as a bottom-four defenseman.