Nutivaara (COVID-19 protocols) had an assist in 12:29 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus.

Nutivaara's ice time was limited in his Panthers debut, but he still managed to get on the scoresheet against his former team. Look for the Finn's responsibilities to increase as he shakes off the cobwebs and gets acclimated to playing with his new team after sitting out the first two weeks of the season.