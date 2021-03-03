Nutivaara (upper body) will travel with the Panthers on their upcoming five-game road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nutivaara's been sidelined since mid-February with an upper-body issue, and although Florida has yet to release a specific timetable for his return, the fact he's making the trip suggests he should be ready to rock at some point during the Panthers' next five games. He's tallied three helpers in seven games this season.