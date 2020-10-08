Nutivaara was acquired by the Panthers from the Blue Jackets on Thursday in a swap for Cliff Pu.

Nutivaara played in just 37 games for the Jackets last season in which he notched three goals, six assists and 47 shots while averaging 15:55 of ice time. With Florida, the blueliner should have significantly more opportunities to get into the lineup, though he'll face challenges for ice time from Riley Stillman and Brady Keeper.