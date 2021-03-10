Nutivaara (upper body) logged 12:15 of ice time and had one block in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Blue Jackets.
Nutivaara was in the lineup for the first time since mid-February and saw all of his playing time at even strength. The 26-year-old, who missed 12 games with his injury, has three assists and seven shots on goal in eight contests this season.
