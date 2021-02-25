Nutivaara (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL's official media site.
This transaction is retroactive to Feb. 15, so Nutivaara can return at any point. It's unlikely that he plays Thursday versus the Stars, but the 26-year-old could play in Saturday's matchup against the Hurricanes. Nutivaara has played seven games this year, posting three assists and nine hits.
