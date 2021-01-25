Nutivaara (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Tuesday's clash with Columbus but will travel with the team for its four-game road trip, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Nutivaara hasn't played in the team's first two games as he continues to get back up to speed. Once good to go, the defenseman will likely slot into the lineup in favor of Keith Yandle who has reportedly been on the outs. In 37 games last year, the 25-year-old Finn managed just three goals on 47 shots and six helpers, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.