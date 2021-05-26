Nutivaara (undisclosed) is officially in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Coach Joel Quenneville classified Nutivaara as "likely" to play Wednesday, and this new confirms that notion. Nutivaara missed Game 5 with the injury, and he's gone pointless while racking up 10 hits and a minus-4 rating through four games in the series. The 26-year-old will replace Keith Yandle in the lineup for Wednesday's game on the third defensive pair.