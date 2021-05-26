Nutivaara was labeled "likely" for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Lightning by coach Joel Quenneville, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The bench boss didn't provide any specifics regarding the nature of Nutivaara's ailment but it seems it won't prevent him from returning to the lineup Wednesday. Prior to picking up his injury, the blueliner was stuck in an eight-game pointless streak on top of his season-long, 30-game goal drought. As such, his potential return to action is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players.