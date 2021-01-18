Nutivaara was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Nutivaara was already expected to miss Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks, and the reason for his absence is now clear. The 26-year-old won't be able to participate in team activities until he clears the COVID-19 protocols.
