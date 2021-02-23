Nutivaara has been sidelined for the Panthers' last five games with an upper-body injury, but he's close to returning to the lineup, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

It initially seemed as though Nutivaara had simply been sitting as a healthy scratch, but it's now been revealed the 26-year-old blueliner has actually been sidelined for a little over a week with an upper-body issue. He won't be available for Tuesday's game versus Dallas, but Nutivaara should return to the lineup sometime soon.