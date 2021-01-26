Nutivaara (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Nutivaara has been practicing since last Tuesday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, but coach Joel Quenneville evidently still doesn't think he's ready to make his season debut. The 26-year-old Finn will likely draw into a bottom-four role whenever he's given the green light.
More News
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Clears COVID-19 protocols•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Shifts to COVID-19 protocol•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Expected to miss first two games•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Activated off virus list•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Dealing with virus issues•