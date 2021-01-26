Nutivaara (COVID-19 protocols) isn't expected to play Tuesday against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Nutivaara has been practicing since last Tuesday after clearing the league's COVID-19 protocols, but coach Joel Quenneville evidently still doesn't think he's ready to make his season debut. The 26-year-old Finn will likely draw into a bottom-four role whenever he's given the green light.