Marchment was demoted to the taxi squad Monday.
Marchment was recalled over the weekend and made his season debut, laying down three hits and registering a minus-1 rating. The 25-year-old forward has just five games of NHL experience and he'll likely only see action with the big club when filling in for injuries.
