Marchment (upper body) could play at some point on Florida's four-game road trip, per coach Joel Quenneville, David Dwork of Local 10 News South Florida reports.

Quenneville's words suggest Marchment won't be ready to return Monday in Nashville, but the rookie will have three more chances to play on the trip, as the Panthers will remain in Nashville on Tuesday before also playing twice in Chicago. Marchment last played April 20 and has nine points in 30 games.