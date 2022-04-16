Marchment scored a goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Marchment ended a four-game point drought with his insurance tally in the third period. The 26-year-old has gone a bit streaky over the last month or so. He's put together a solid campaign with 16 goals, 41 points, 107 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-25 rating while mainly playing in a third-line role.