Marchment scored a goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Marchment ended a four-game point drought with his insurance tally in the third period. The 26-year-old has gone a bit streaky over the last month or so. He's put together a solid campaign with 16 goals, 41 points, 107 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-25 rating while mainly playing in a third-line role.
