Marchment (undisclosed) isn't expected to be available for Sunday's Game 3 or Monday's Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Panthers will head to Tampa Bay for Game 3 in a 2-0 series hole, so unless Florida is able to turn things around on the road, Marchment may not get an opportunity to return this season. The 26-year-old winger picked up one goal through four games in the Panthers' opening-round series against the Capitals before suffering his undisclosed injury.