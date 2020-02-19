Panthers' Mason Marchment: Headed to Sunshine State
The Maple Leafs traded Marchment to the Panthers in exchange for Denis Malgin on Wednesday.
This trade essentially boils down to a swap of two depth forwards that almost certainly won't have any fantasy implications. Marchment, who's tallied one helper in four appearances with Toronto this season, will likely report to Florida's AHL affiliate.
