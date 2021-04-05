Marchment penned a one-year contract extension with Florida on Monday.
Marchment has put together a solid first season with the Panthers in which he registered two goals on 36 shots, five assists and 44 hits while averaging 14:04 of ice time. After starting the year primarily in the minors, Marchment has become a mainstay in the lineup since late February, including opportunities on the first line.
