Marchment (undisclosed) is not expected to play Game 1 against the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
As of now, it's unclear when Florida's second-round series is expected to start, but Marchment will likely be unavailable. He scored one goal with a minus-3 rating in four games during the Round 1 series against Washington.
