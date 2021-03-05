Marchment scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Marchment gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period, muscling past a Nashville defenseman at the blue line and snapping a shot past Pekka Rinne for his first career goal. Ever since being activated from the taxi squad Feb. 25, the 25-year-old has collected a point in all four games, producing a goal and three assists. It's a nice run for the rookie, but Marchment shouldn't be expected to be a reliable fantasy contributor going forward.