Marchment scored three goals on five shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

It was another game where the Panthers' third line was going, headlined by Marchment's first NHL hat trick. The 26-year-old last got on the scoresheet with a six-point effort versus the Blue Jackets on Jan. 31, though the Panthers have played just three times in February. With 11 tallies, 26 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 24 appearances, Marchment has emerged as a reliable depth scorer for one of the league's top offenses.