Marchment scored a goal on three shots, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Marchment converted on a pass from Aleksander Barkov at 16:55 of the second period, and that goal gave the Panthers all they needed for the win. The 25-year-old Marchment has two goal, 11 shots on net and 18 hits through five playoff games. He'll continue to provide physicality and modest offense in a versatile role.