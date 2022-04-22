Marchment scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

His goal stood as the winner. He put the Panthers up 3-1 at 19:39 of the first period when the puck bounced past Alex Nedeljkovic after a goal-mouth scramble. Marchment has 44 points, including 17 goals., and a plus-27 rating in 52 contests .

