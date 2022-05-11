Marchment (undisclosed) will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Capitals, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchment has posted a goal, nine shots and 21 hits in four playoff contests, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game with this injury. One of Maxim Mamin, Joe Thornton or Ryan Lomberg will take Marchment's place in the lineup Wednesday.