Marchment (upper body) will suit up against Dallas on Monday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Marchment returns to action following a six-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old forward was stuck in a 23-game goalless streak during which he managed a mere four assists. Given his limited offensive upside, the Ontario native is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value the rest of the season.