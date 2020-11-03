Marchment secured a one-year, two-way deal with Florida on Tuesday.

Marchment was acquired by the Panthers in February as part of a minor-league swap. After making the move, the 25-year-old winger logged six games for AHL Springfield in which he registered two assists and eight PIM. Looking ahead to the 2020-21 campaign, Marchment figures to again spend the bulk of his time in the minors with AHL Charlotte but should be on the list of potential call-ups throughout the season.