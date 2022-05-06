Marchment scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Marchment's tally came just 25 seconds after a Nicklas Backstrom power-play goal cut Florida's lead to one. The 26-year-old winger is coming off a breakout season with 18 goals and 29 assists in 54 games, establishing himself as a valuable source of secondary scoring for the Panthers. Marchment should have a steady third-line role as the series moves to Washington for Game 3.