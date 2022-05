Marchment (undisclosed) is not expected back in the lineup for Game 2 versus the Lightning on Thursday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Marchment will be sidelined for his fourth straight game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. In his four postseason appearances, the winger has registered one goal on nine shots, 21 hits and six PIM while averaging 15:24 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Marchment should reclaim his spot in the lineup, likely in a bottom-six role.