Marchment (rest) won't play Friday against the Canadiens, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Marchment will undoubtedly return to his usual middle-six role for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round matchup with the Capitals. He's racked up 18 goals and 47 points through 54 contests this campaign.
