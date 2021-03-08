Marchment scored a short-handed goal on two shots and had four PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Marchment closed out the scoring with his tally midway through the third period, fighting off a slash to beat Chris Driedger on a breakaway. The rookie has found the scoresheet in five of six games since being activated from the taxi squad Feb. 25, picking up two goals and three assists in a bottom-six role. That role could increase -- he's already seeing time on both the power play and penalty kill -- if he keeps producing offensively.