Marchment (upper body) was injured in Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets and is day-to-day, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchment was injured in the first period and did not return to the contest. Despite the day-to-day label, the 25-year-old forward is not expected to play Thursday versus the Hurricanes. Patric Hornqvist (rest) will likely reenter the lineup to cover for Marchment's absence.