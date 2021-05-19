Marchment scored a goal on three shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

Marchment was listed as a fourth-liner for Tuesday's game, but he ended up logging 16:08 of ice time. He provided the Panthers' lone tally at 14:21 of the second period. The 25-year-old forward put up 10 points, 73 hits and 50 shots on goal in 33 regular-season outings, so he shouldn't be relied on for much scoring.