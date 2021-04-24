Marchment (upper body) will travel with Florida for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official website reports.
Marchment won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, but the fact that he'll travel for the upcoming road trip suggests he could be read to return within a week. He's picked up nine points through 30 games this campaign.
