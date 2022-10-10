Kiersted (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Kiersted was considered day-to-day so this likely doesn't impact his return timeline. The 24-year-old was expected to take on a bigger role with the Panthers this season after appearing in 10 NHL games last year but the team's acquisition of Josh Mahura off of waivers could push him down the depth chart.
More News
-
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Inks two-year deal•
-
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Cast off NHL roster•
-
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Summoned by big club•
-
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Returns to taxi squad•