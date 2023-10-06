site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Placed on waivers Friday
The Panthers have put Kiersted on waivers Friday.
Kiersted had a goal and three assists in 20 NHL games last season. The 25-year-old defenseman chipped in with six goals and 21 points in 49 AHL games in 2022-23.
