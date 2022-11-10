site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Matt Kiersted: Reassigned to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Kiersted was reassigned to the minors Thursday.
Kiersted has no points in 10 games this season while averaging 10:35 of ice time. The 24-year-old defenseman should get considerably more work in the AHL.
