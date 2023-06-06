Tkachuk had a goal and 22 PIM in a 7-2 loss to Vegas in Game 2 on Monday.
Tkachuk received a roughing penalty and a 10-minute misconduct late in the second period. After serving his time, he scored midway through the third frame, though it merely narrowed Vegas' lead to 6-2. Still, the tally brought the 25-year-old up to an impressive 10 goals and 22 points in 18 postseason outings this year. Shortly after finding the back of the net, Tkachuk received his second 10-minute misconduct of the contest. That's pushed him up to 36 PIM after just two contests in the Stanley Cup Finals, compared to 24 during his first 16 playoff appearances.
