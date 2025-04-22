Tkachuk (groin) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 25-game absence, Tkachuk appears ready to return to the lineup in Game 1 versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He will likely skate on the second line and see time on the top power-play unit. Tkachuk compiled 22 goals, 57 points, 156 shots on net and 84 hits across 52 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.