Tkachuk notched three assists, including one on the power play, and seven shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Tkachuk had the primary helper on all three of the Panthers' third-period tallies. The winger is stuck in a seven-game goal drought, but he's made up for it by dishing out eight assists in that span. His power-play helper Friday was his first point with the man advantage since Feb. 6. He has 84 points (26 on the power play), 252 shots on net, 90 PIM, 45 hits and a plus-18 rating through 63 contests overall.