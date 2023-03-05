Tkachuk delivered two assists and 10 PIM in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Tkachuk has 10 points in his last 11 games, but he has just a one goal in that span. And he has no power-play points in that same period, but that's not for a lack of trying -- he saw 8:08 of his 17:43 on Saturday with the man advantage. Tkachuk's 53 assists and 81 points have him sitting sixth in the NHL in both of those categories.