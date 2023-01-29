Tkachuk notched two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

The 25-year-old pushed his point streak to six games with another strong performance, with four of those games being multi-point efforts. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, Tkachuk has banked eight goals and 23 points in 15 contests as he proves his breakout 2021-22 campaign with the Flames was not an aberration.