Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Tkachuk was initially credited with another helper, but that was changed later in the game. The winger has multiple points in seven of his last 10 contests, a surge that has seen him post seven goals and 10 assists. For the season, he's up to 12 tallies, 34 points (10 on the power play), 98 shots, 39 PIM and a plus-8 rating as an instant success in his first year with the Panthers.
