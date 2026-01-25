Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Collects two power-play helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
Tkachuk now has three helpers over the last two games after going scoreless in his season debut. The 28-year-old winger may need some time to get his scoring touch back, but he'll be given plenty of leeway for that in a top-six role. He's added three hits, eight shots on net, four PIM and a minus-1 rating over three outings so far.
