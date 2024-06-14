Tkachuk notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Tkachuk ended his four-game point drought by setting up Sam Bennett's goal in the second period. It's been eight games since Tkachuk has scored a goal of his own, but he continues to provide a physical impact even with the lack of offense. He's produced five goals, 15 assists, 73 shots on net, 55 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 playoff appearances.
