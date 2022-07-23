Tkachuk (hand) was traded from Calgary to Florida in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first-round pick Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Tkachuk then signed an eight-year, $9.5 million AAV extension with the Panthers.
After a terrific 104-point campaign, Tkachuk entered the 2022 offseason as a restricted free agent that was looking to find a new home. The Panthers gave up a massive haul to acquire him, including 115-point winger Huberdeau. Tkachuk should immediately slot into Florida's top line alongside Aleksander Barkov while also seeing a healthy amount of power-play time. Prior to last season, the 24-year-old had never eclipsed the 80-point threshold and had just one 30-goal season (34 goals and 77 points in 2018-19).
