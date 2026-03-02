Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Distributes trio of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tkachuk logged three assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
One of Tkachuk's helpers came on the power play. He factored on the Panthers' last three goals of this back-and-forth contest. The star winger is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists), including eight on the power play, while adding 40 shots on net, 14 hits, 21 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 13 appearances this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies on power play Friday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Fills empty cage•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two assists vs. Germany•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two helpers in Olympic opener•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk: Scores first goals of season•